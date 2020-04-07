High Prairie RCMP arrests a 27-year-old man after responding to shots being fired in Whitefish River First Nations.

Mounties have charged Dion Ray Mitchell after responding to reports of a suspect firing at a grader operator late last week.

Mitchell is facing eight charges including attempted murder with a firearm and mischief under $5,000.

Mitchell was remanded in custody following a judicial hearing. He is scheduled to attend High Prairie Provincial Court on April 20, 2020.