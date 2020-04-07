News High Prairie RCMP charge man after reports of shots fired SHARE ON: Tre Lopushinsky, staff Tuesday, Apr. 7th, 2020 Back of RCMP vehicle. (Erica Fisher,MyGrandePrairieNow.com.) High Prairie RCMP arrests a 27-year-old man after responding to shots being fired in Whitefish River First Nations. Mounties have charged Dion Ray Mitchell after responding to reports of a suspect firing at a grader operator late last week. Mitchell is facing eight charges including attempted murder with a firearm and mischief under $5,000. Mitchell was remanded in custody following a judicial hearing. He is scheduled to attend High Prairie Provincial Court on April 20, 2020.