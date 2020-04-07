Transportation networks and fiscal sustainability are at the top of the list of identified areas the County of Grande Prairie hopes to focus on as part of its recently released 2020-2025 Strategic Plan.

Out of seven main objectives, the first two priorities include updating transportation networks in the area, including further development to Highway 40, and a second bridge over the Wapiti River. They also want to develop more financial sustainability, to benefit both taxpayers and businesses.

Reeve Leanne Beaupre says, as it’s more of a guideline of targets rather than a firm deadline-driven document, it allowed members of the council to gather more public feedback when creating the list.

“It’s a document that really reflects what council both heard from our ratepayers in the community, as well as our staff. There is a lot of input that came from those parties, with priorities that were important to them.”

Beaupre adds changes are expected in the strategic plan as they move further through the list of priorities.

“As we accomplish some of those goals and operational priorities they will come off and those that were a lesser priority may move higher up on the list.”

“The County’s strategic plan belongs to all of us. It invites each of us – citizens, businesses, community organizations, and other levels of government – to work collectively with the County to build the best version of our community for today and for tomorrow,” she adds.

The full document can be found online on the County of Grande Prairie website.