Alberta is putting more temporary rules in place to provide job protection for workers and flexibility for employers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Effective immediately, the maximum time for a temporary layoff has been increased from 60 days to 120 days so those laid off due to the pandemic can stay attached to a job longer. The government says the change is retroactive for any temporary layoffs related to COVID-19 that occurred on or after March 17.

“The Government of Alberta is doing everything it can to help contain the spread of COVID-19,” says Minister of Immigration and Labour Jason Copping. “Changes to the Employment Standards Code will ensure Albertans can care for themselves and their loved ones during these challenging times while providing flexibility to Alberta’s job creators.”

The province also says employees caring for children affected by school and daycare closures or ill or self-isolated family members due to COVID-19 will have access to unpaid job-protected leave. This comes with the 90-day employment requirement being waived.

The government is removing the 24-hour written notice requirement for shift changes, and the two week’s notice for changes to work schedules for those under an averaging agreement. The requirement to provide the group termination notice to employees and unions when 50 or more employees are being terminated has also been taken away.

The changes will remain in place as long as the public health emergency order remains active.