A man over the age of 100 years old has died of COVID-19 in northern Alberta. His death is the fourth in the AHS North zone, and one of three new deaths reported in Alberta since 2 p.m. Saturday. The others were a man in his 60s in Calgary and a woman in her 80s in the Central zone.

Alberta Health Services says there have been 23 deaths across the province, and 1,250 confirmed cases, an increase of 69 over the past day. 279 patients have recovered, and 64,806 tests have been conducted.

In the North zone, 77 cases have been confirmed out of 5,427 tests done. In the Peace Country, there have two cases confirmed in the City of Grande Prairie, one in the County of Grande Prairie, and 10 in High Prairie, A second case has been confirmed in the Valleyview area, an 18th in the Fahler area, and a ninth in the Peace River area.