Mark Bomersback has announced that he will be stepping down as the General Manager of the Grande Prairie Storm. Bomersback took over the role in 2017 after the dismissal of Kevin Higo.

The team says President Murray Toews accepted Mark’s resignation, adding the entire organization wishes him the best in his future hockey and personal pursuits.

The Storm made the playoffs in every season Bomersback held the the GM position. The team says he was instrumental in re-building the squad after missing the playoffs in back to back seasons.

Bomersback’s departure follows the Storm’s decision to relieve Head Coach Matt Keillor of his duties in December 2019. Bomersback acted as Assistant Coach while Ryan Aasman took on head coach duties on an interim basis for the remainder of the season.

More staff announcements are expected in the near future.