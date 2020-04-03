Central Peace Regional Emergency Management and Family and Community Support Services are grabbing supplies for isolated residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CPREM and FCSS are ensuring at-risk residents and those self-isolating have access to essential items such as groceries and medication. The program is meant for anyone following isolation guidelines in Birch Hills County, MD of Spirit River 133, Town of Spirit River, Saddle Hills County, and the Village of Rycroft.

Anyone looking to use the program can make a request by filling out a form on CPREM’s website or phoning their county office to receive a copy in the mail. Within 24 hours, recipients should get a call, and after approval, they will be able to order what’s needed and arrange payment.

As municipal staff will be delivering items to residents, CPREM reminds clients that safety precautions are in place to protect citizens and drivers. Deliveries will be dropped off at the front door of homes.