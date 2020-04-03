The CMHA says a phone call can go a long way during self-isolation. (2DayFM Staff)

The Canadian Mental Health Association in Grande Prairie is letting people know that that a little can go a long way as the COVID-19 pandemic keeps many home and isolated from day-to-day norms.

CMHA Grande Prairie Executive Director Randy Arsenault says those who have the option of staying home with family should embrace the opportunity.

“People aren’t used to being at home,” he says. “They’re used to working and being [out] in the community; this is an ideal time to spend more time with family.”

“No one really has enough time to spend with their children, because, usually, two people are working in the family, so this is an ideal time to make that connection back with the family,” he adds.

Arsenault says that doesn’t just go for people who have family close-by. He argues that in times like this, everyone can use a pick-me-up.

“I think what is important for co-workers, family, and friends… everyone is I’m sure more than thankful to receive a phone call just for that little bit of support. All it takes is that little bit of support to make the difference.”

He adds that while the Grande Prairie CMHA office is closed, frontline services are ongoing, and he couldn’t be prouder of the work his team is doing.

“We’re still providing as much service as we can. We’ve got a great staff here, stepping up and working as a team.”

There are programs and services available for residents of the Grande Prairie area if they need them, including the CMHA at 780-533-5524, as well as the 24-hour, 7 day-a-week Alberta Health Services Mental Health Line at 1-877-303-2642.