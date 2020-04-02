A man living in an elder residence in McLennan has died of COVID-19. Alberta Health Services says the man in his 80s was a resident of the Manoir Du Lac seniors care home and is the third person to die of the virus in the AHS North zone.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hinshaw adds two additional cases were confirmed in the home Thursday. 74 of the cases in the province have been linked to continuing care homes in Alberta.

A total of two deaths were record Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 13. The other patient was a man in his 90s in the Calgary zone.

The province says 97 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Alberta in the 24 hours between 2 p.m. April 1st and 2 p.m. April 2nd, for a total of 969.

There are currently 55 confirmed cases in the AHS North Zone, but the City of Grande Prairie remains unchanged with two confirmed cases, while the County of Grande Prairie has a single confirmed case.

Since the first confirmed case in Alberta, 174 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the province. Health officials say they have now completed 57,096 tests since the process began.