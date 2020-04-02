The 2020 Alberta Summer Games, set to take place in Lethbridge this July, have been postponed. The local Games Society elected to postpone until summer 2021 saying the decision was made after careful consideration of the current state of COVID-19 in the province.

President Rick Blakeley says he recognizes the postponement will be disappointing for everyone involved but the coronavirus had already hampered preparation for zone tryouts which added anxiety to an already difficult situation.

The decision to postpone the games was made in consultation with the provincial government and the City of Lethbridge.