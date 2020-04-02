The QEII Hospital will have parking fees suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic. Alberta Health Services announced the move will be in effect April 3rd after direction from the provincial government.

Parking will be free to the public and all healthcare workers. The decision looks to ease the transition for several healthcare workers working from home or at a variety of sites.

The change will also reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread from touch screens and buttons at payment sites.

“Health-care workers and the general public should not have to worry about paying for parking in the midst of responding to COVID-19. Our government will provide whatever resources are needed to protect Albertans during the COVID-19 emergency,” says Minister of Health Tyler Shandro.

All visitors are asked to keep spaces free that are allocated for staff, including those for emergency use.

This temporary measure is to result in an estimated loss of parking revenue of $7.6 million a month in Alberta.