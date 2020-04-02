Premier Jason Kenney is asking people to stop vandalizing rest stops used by commercial truck drivers in Alberta. The Alberta Motor Transport Association was forced to close the facilities after continual thefts of toilet paper, soap and hand sanitizer.

Kenney says the AMTA has since informed him almost all of the roadside rest stops have now been reopened.

“Early on in the pandemic, we saw people going and multiple times a day raiding the sanitary supplies in those washrooms. Show some basic decency and some basic consideration.”

Jason Kenney says on Friday, the Minister of Transportation will release a series of measures that will, in the short term, relax some rules that are inhibiting truckers from operating. He’s also asking for some exceptions when it comes to fast-food drive-thrus.

“I’m also calling on restaurants to temporarily allow heavy truck and long haul drivers to walk up to the drive-thru window to place their order and allow them access to washrooms.”

Kenney argues that would maintain COVID-19 physical distancing protocols while ensuring truck drivers can comfortably stay on the road.