Wednesday saw the biggest one day jump in COVID-19 cases across Alberta, with two more deaths confirmed by Alberta Health Services. The patients, both men in their 80s, were in the North zone and Calgary zone.

The province also recorded 117 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the provincial total to 871. However, the spike in numbers has been attributed to health professionals processing of a large number of backlogged tests.

Premier Jason Kenney says around 4,500 tests were processed from Tuesday to Wednesday, a record high for a single day. Overall, the province has processed 53,141 tests.

There are currently 51 confirmed cases in the AHS North Zone, but the City of Grande Prairie remains unchanged with two confirmed cases, while the County of Grande Prairie has a single confirmed case.

Since the first confirmed case in Alberta, 142 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the province.