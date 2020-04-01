The province is increasing access to daycare for families working in fields deemed essential by the government. This is in addition to the previously announced programming for front-line health-care workers, critical infrastructure workers, and first responders.

“Access to child care should not be a barrier for those who are doing the work required to maintain essential services for all Albertans. We are grateful to the workers for continuing to get the job done and we thank those child care operators for stepping up to provide this important service.”

Grande Prairie is one of 10 municipalities that are expected to open up to 15,000 spaces overall in licensed child care centres.

The province says parents who qualify for a subsidy will receive it and centres will continue to charge their typical rate, within reason. Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says parents who are eligible should only access this child care if it is the only way they will be able to work.

According to the Government of Alberta website, Stepping Stones Day Care and Building Blocks Daycare Centre remain the only open daycare facilities in the city. All other licensed child care centres are to remain closed, with approved family day homes able to remain open but limited to six children, not including the operators’ own children.