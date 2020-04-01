The Town of Wembley is asking for residents’ input on its draft Municipal Development Plan and future land use concept. The document is the municipality’s main plan to address key issues like land use, transportation, and servicing.

The Province of Alberta implemented changes to the Municipal Government Act that now require all municipalities to prepare an MDP by April 2020. The town says their draft was prepared based on feedback from residents during winter 2019, technical information, and best practices.

The document can be viewed on its website, and residents can provide their input before April 15th. The information collected will be used for the final MDP draft.

The previously scheduled public hearing on the plan has been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date.