The number of COVID-19 related deaths in Alberta has risen to nine, as a third resident of a Calgary continuing care centre has passed away.

A total of 36 residents and five staff members at the McKenzie Town Continuing Care Centre have now tested positive for COVID-19.

Province-wide Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, says the number of confirmed cases has risen by 64 since Monday for a total of 754.

Dr. Hinshaw adds around 75 total cases are a result of community transmission, which she believes is concerning. Total cases in the AHS Northzone, which includes the Grande Prairie region, now sits at 50, which represents around seven per cent of the total amount in Alberta.

AHS says there are two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the City of Grande Prairie, one in the County, one in the Valleyview area, seven in the Falher area, six in the High Prairie area, and eight in the Peace River area.

There have been more than 48,000 tests completed to date.