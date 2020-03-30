An arrest made by Lakeshore Regional Police Service with the help of High Prairie officers is being investigated by Alberta Serious Incident Response Team.

Police got into a struggle with a 20-year-old man which resulted in a taser being used. The man then went into medical distress and was transported to a nearby hospital.

This comes after police responded to a disturbance call at a Sucker Creek First Nation home on March 26th. The suspect was reportedly drunk and threatening someone in the home.

With ASIRT’s investigation underway, no further information will be released at this time. ASIRT investigates incidents involving Alberta’s police that have resulted in serious injury or death to any person, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.