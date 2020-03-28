Heavy snow expected to fall in Grande Prairie throughout the weekend. (2DayFM Staff)

A snowfall warning has been issued for Grande Prairie, Beaverlodge and Valleyview.

Environment Canada says they expect a significant amount of snow to fall in the region over the weekend, with 20 centimetres likely to fall, and as much as 30 centimetres possible some areas.

Drivers are being warned that visibility may be reduced at times, with the heaviest snow expected to fall on Saturday.