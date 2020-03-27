The County of Grande Prairie has restricted public access to its parks and campgrounds. It has closed the Bear Lake, Demmitt, Hommy, Kleskun Hill and Pipestone Creek Parks until further notice.

The decision follows the province’s suspension of vehicle access to to all provincial parks and provincial recreation areas.

“This decision is an important step to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” the County says in a statement. “Individuals looking for recreation opportunities should choose options close to home, like going for a walk in their neighbourhood, while following the advice of government health experts on physical distancing and public gatherings.”

The Old Bezanson Townsite is closed for the winter season.