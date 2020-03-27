The City of Grande Prairie has laid off 330 casual and temporary employees. The majority worked at recreation and event facilities like the Eastlink Centre and Revolution Place, which have largely been shuttered due to COVID-19 measures.

The City of Grande Prairie is facing the same difficult decisions on how to respond to COVID-19 that all other employers are,” says City Manager Horacio Galanti. “We made the best decision we could after weighing all available options with the information we have available today.”

Galanti adds layoff decisions were, in part, an effort to give impacted employees the option of applying for assistance programs through the provincial and federal governments.

“We are extremely proud of all of our employees and did not take the decision to reduce our workforce in response to COVID-19 lightly,” Galanti he says, noting all available options were weight based on current information about the pandemic.

Eligible temporary employees are said to be getting an extension to their benefits coverage.