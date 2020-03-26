The Grande Prairie District Chamber of Commerce has teamed up with both the City and County of Grande Prairie to help steer regional businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic. It has created the COVID-19 Business Support Taskforce

As its first task, it will be hosting a free webinar for all businesses in the Grande Prairie region on Friday. It will focus on supports available for small and medium-sized businesses and what actions can be taken in response to the pandemic.

“Businesses are trying to take care of employees as best they can,” says Chamber of Commerce Chair Larry Gibson. “They try to manage their businesses, and with this event, everything is evolving so quickly; it’s extremely hard to keep up with what’s going on.”

“We all have our individual efforts going on, but if we can collaborate with the City and County on these efforts it only helps to strengthen us as a community,” he adds.

Gibson says the webinar isn’t just for members of the Grande Prairie Chamber of Commerce. Instead, it’s a time for every business with iron in the fire to come together and try to come up with solutions.

“We are opening it up, of course, and we want to support the community and the businesses in the community as best we can.”

The webinar is set to kick off at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, March 27th. More information and a link to register can be found here.