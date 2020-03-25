Local school divisions are starting to roll out home learning plans for students at home due to the provincial closures of schools.

Peace Wapiti Public School Division, Grande Prairie Public School Division and Grande Prairie and District Catholic Schools are following Alberta Education’s guide for continuing student learning. It outlines learning content expectations and average work times for students.

For Kindergarten to Grade 6, students are expected to work on five hours of learning material per week, while Grades 7 to 9 have 10 hours per week, and Grades 10 to 12 three hours per course, per week.

PWPSD teachers began delivering course material to students on Tuesday. If online learning is unavailable, schools are offering course packages and online check-ins. The school division says schools are working on reimbursing families on a pro-rated basis in the coming weeks. Families will receive a call or email from their school regarding the process and instructions.

Learning for GPCSD students started Monday, using a variety of methods, including online. Its schools will set up an “exchange” method for students in the lower primary grades that need to have concrete materials on-hand.

The Grande Prairie Public School Division is sending its parents a general overview of the learning plan for each school. The distribution of specific lessons will begin for K-6 and K-8

schools on March 26th and weekly lessons will follow.

Across the province, Grade 6 and 9 provincial achievement tests and Grade 12 diploma exams are cancelled. Students looking to take their high school diploma are asked to speak to their teacher and school administrator. The request will be granted under special circumstances.