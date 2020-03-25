Joshua Okemow was last seen on March 23rd. (Peace Regional RCMP)

Peace Regional RCMP is asking for the public’s help finding Joshua Riley Okemow. The 27-year-old was last seen in the north end industrial area of Peace River on the evening of March 23rd.

Okemow is described as Indigenous, standing approximately 6’1″ tall, 186 lbs, with brown eyes and long, dark mohawk styled hair. The Peerless Lake resident was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt, dark pants, a dark coloured ball cap and glasses.

Mounties are requesting that anyone with information relating to Okemow’s location to contact the Peace Regional detachment at 780-624-6677.