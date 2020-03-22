There are now 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta Health Services’ North zone. That includes two in the City of Grande Prairie and five in the High Prairie area.

The province says 33 more cases of the virus have been confirmed since Saturday, bringing the total to 259. 18 are currently hospitalized, seven have been admitted to intensive care units, and one patient has died. Three patients have recovered.

Up to 15,000 child care spaces are being opened up across the province, starting March 23rd. They will be available for people who are providing services that Albertans rely on during the COVID-19 pandemic, like health-care practitioners and critical infrastructure workers.

Eligible parents will be notified this week through their employer if they qualify and Children’s Services will be contacting the centres directly. They will be limited to 30 people, including staff.

Stronger restrictions are being put in place to protect seniors facilities. Essential visitors to long-term and seniors care facilities will be restricted to one family member, friend, or paid companion. They must undergo a health screening.

Anyone who has travelled outside of the country is asked to self-isolate for 14 days to monitor for symptoms, even if they are feeling well. Any traveller who has returned before March 12 should also closely monitor themselves for symptoms.