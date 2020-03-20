A pair of local distilleries are looking for the public’s help tracking down some ingredients needed to help produce hand sanitizer, which is, in short supply across the region.

“We are getting lots of calls and people asking if it was possible for us to do it and whatnot, so we’d just like to help out the community,” says Broken Oak Distillery Co-Founder Shawn Herbert.

Dennis Warren from Lattitude 55 says the initial request came from the Grande Prairie Regional Emergency Partnership, and, from that phone call, they’re doing all they can to help out.

“What we’re doing now is sitting down to understand what we can do from a volumetric and safety perspective, and acquiring material to do so.”

Herbert says, at the moment, they’re most in need of three per cent hydrogen peroxide, and 98 per cent glycerol, which would be added to the ethanol already in stock. He adds the production is expected to start fairly soon but it’s very much a learning experience.

“We have some small quantities of the ingredients we need, so we’re going to run a test batch here on Sunday or Monday when they show up and see how it all goes together.”

He adds both organizations know they are in good hands when they ask the community for help.

“Grande Prairie has been amazing, and it’s an amazing community; everybody loves to show their local support.”

Officials from both distilleries say they’re currently looking for bottles, as well as pump tops. Herbert adds labels are being donated by Auto Exotics.