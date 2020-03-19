Environment Canada believes Grande Prairie will see a coller than normal spring. (Photo: Michael Lumsden)

Grande Prairie residents hoping for a warm spring may be thoroughly disappointed. Environment Canada says Grande Prairie is in for lower than normal temperatures.

Meteorologist Sara Hoffman says, based on averages from 1981 to 2010, Grande Prairie could see highs lower than 15 degrees Celsius until June.

“In March, the average daytime high is just above zero degrees, with an average low of minus 10.3 degrees. In April the average high is 10.3 degrees with a low of minus two.”

“In northern parts of the province, our models are saying it could be two degrees colder than normal,” she adds.

Hoffman says Grande Prairie is in for cooler than normal temperatures over the next week.

“It will close to normal than dip down next week where we expect a system to come down bringing snow.”

Environment Canada is calling for snow in Grande Prairie on March 23rd with a high of two degrees and a low of minus 16 degrees.