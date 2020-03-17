Passengers on a flight to Grande Prairie may be at risk of exposure to COVID-19. WestJet says someone who has tested positive for the virus was on board WestJet Flight 3240 on March 12th from Edmonton to Grande Prairie.

The affected area is rows 1 to 6. Anyone sitting in those rows are considered close contacts and could be at risk.

“Public health officials recommend that affected individuals self-isolate for 14 days after arrival and monitor symptoms,” says WestJet. “Guests are advised to contact their primary care provider, or their local public health unit if they are concerned that they may have been exposed to or are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.”

Anyone on the flight but not in the affected rows is advised to self-monitor signs of cough, fever or respiratory issues and to call their local health authorities if symptoms arise within the next 14 days. There have been three cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Alberta Health Services North Zone so far.