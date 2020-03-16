Visits to Peace River Correctional Centre have been suspended. The provincial government made the move Monday as a measure to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“If defence counsel require an in-person meeting, they must contact the appropriate centre director,” it explains. “If families have questions about their loved ones, they should contact the centre director.”

Visits to the young offender centres in Edmonton and Calgary have also been suspended. There have been no confirmed coronavirus cases in provincial correctional, remand, or young offender centres.

The Correctional Service of Canada suspended all inmate visits at federal prisons, including Grande Cache Institution, Saturday.