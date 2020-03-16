The provincial government has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in the AHS North Zone. The North Zone includes Grande Prairie, as well as areas like Wood Buffalo, Athabasca, and Cold Lake.

“In this particular case, it was travel-related with [very] little contact. The announcement we make it by geography is by zone to protect patient confidentiality,” says Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw

Health officials have not disclosed where the patient is located, noting information on specific cities is only shared if there is a risk of community transmission. AHS says the case is travel related.

At this point, any travellers returning to the province from another country will receive information at all airports on what to do and how to self-isolate. Earlier Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shutting the border to most non-citizens, and restricted international flights to Montreal, Toronto, Calgary or Vancouver.

Hinshaw says blood donations have dropped as a result of the pandemic.

“The need for blood donors remains strong. It’s safe to donate blood during COVID-19. Your blood could save a life.”

It was also announced Monday that all Alberta Parks recreation facilities, programs, events and bookings are closed to the public and/or cancelled. The province is also limiting the Provincial Court of Alberta and Court of Queen’s Bench operations. Alberta provincial correctional facilities and young offender centre visits are suspended until further notice.