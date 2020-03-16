The Peace River region has been announced as hosts for the 2021 Alberta 55 Plus Summer Games.

With upwards of 900 people taking part in competitions across the region, athletes will take part in events ranging from track and field and bocce, to floor curling and pickleball.

“It’s a testament to the beauty, diversity, and capabilities of the people and resources of our area,” says Municipal District of Peace Reeve Robert Willing.

“The Peace region has so much to offer to all the participants and we welcome the opportunity. So, it’s time to get work; roll up our sleeves and show the entire province what we really can do.”

Kicking off in August 2021, events will be held in Town of Peace River, County of Northern Lights, Municipal District of Peace, Northern Sunrise County, and the Town of Grimshaw.

Officials say more details plans will become available as the games draw closer.