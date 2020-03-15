Some classes may be able to continue at Grande Prairie Regional College, even though they have been cancelled by the provincial government. The school says it will be transitioning classes to online delivery, with more details to come.

The campus remains open, but with limited access. The librairies in both Grande Prairie and Fairview are open, although with measures in place to encourage social distancing. Online options are also available.

The fitness centres on both campuses and the climbing gym are closed, along with its on-campus daycares, food services, and the GPRC Fine Arts Conservatory.

As for students living in residence, GPRC says it is working with them to maintain their health and safety as their housing remains open. That includes asking students, staff and faculty members who have come into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 to isolate themselves from GPRC property for 14 days, and register online.

“Soap and hand sanitizer stations are being monitored to support proper hand hygiene and additional cleaning is being done as required. Hand sanitizer use has increased exponentially which has reduced our surplus stock. Please continue to wash your hands with soap and water regularly.”

Many GPRC hosted events have also been cancelled to prevent the spread of COVID-19.