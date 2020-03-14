People won’t be able to visit inmates at Grande Cache Institution for the time being. The Correctional Service of Canada has suspended inmate visits from the public in all federal institutions.

The move was made to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The CSC says, at this time, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its institutions.

“We remain in contact with public health authorities. We will reassess this situation on an ongoing basis and provide updates as the situation evolves.”

In the meantime, friends and family are able to keep in contact using video visitation or telephone calls.

The CSC notes it has has dedicated health care services in its institutions it says have the knowledge and experience to handle cases of infectious diseases and respiratory illnesses, such as COVID-19.