The President of the Grande Prairie Regional College admits he is facing some tough decisions. The college is looking at a 9.1 per cent cut in Campus Alberta Grant funding for 2021.

Dr. Robert Murray says the Alberta government had been fairly clear about the direction they were moving in but says the drop in funding next year will be significant. By March of 2021, Murray estimates the grant cuts will be the equivalent of around $6 million.

“We’re in the process right now in moving through our budget and to figure out how those cuts are going to affect the institution and be able to ensure we [can] ensure our front line programming and services for students as much as possible as we try to weather and absorb that cut.”

According to the most recently available financial statements, expenses at GPRC totalled $71.2 million for the 2018-2019 fiscal year. Salaries and benefits took up the most significant percentage of that, at 66 per cent or $46.7 million.

Dr. Murray says reports of mass layoffs, including both SAIT and NAIT announcing upwards of 240 job cuts earlier in March, have made things very hard on staff but adds they’re doing their best to keep every staff member in the loop in real-time.

“This takes a toll on morale across the board, and we are doing everything we can to be transparent to keep our people informed and make sure we are focused on meeting the needs of our students over everything else in the institution.”

However, Murray won’t commit to where the bulk of cuts will be made.

“I think right now everything is on the table. By virtue of the level of cut, we have to take a comprehensive look at the entire institution, about how we do things, things we have been historically been involved in.”