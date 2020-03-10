Storm playoff dreams end in first round
Grande Prairie Storm Logo (Grande Prairie Storm)
The Grande Prairie Storm will be spectators for the remainder of the AJHL playoffs after they were shut out 4-0 by the Spruce Grove Saints in game six of their first-round series.
Cole Basnett scored the winner for the Saints just 4:08 into the first period, and a trio of goals from Tanner Klassen, Seth Kyten, and Stanley Cooley in the second frame put the game to bed.
The Saints outshot the Storm 47-15 in the win. With the loss, the Grande Prairie Storm has been eliminated in the first round of the AJHL playoffs three out of the last four seasons.