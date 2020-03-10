The Grande Prairie Regional Recreation Committee has launched an online survey to further get an idea about the recreational wants and needs of those in the Peace Country.

Regional Recreation Coordinator Krista Schuett says the questionnaire is a key next step following the mail-out survey circulated in February.

“This second phase is what you call an open survey, as in open to all residents. We take all that information just the same, but it’s just not a random election so to speak.”

Schuett says the idea behind both surveys is to figure out the preferences, satisfaction, and usage of recreation activities in seven cities, towns and villages in the region. She adds the responses will allow the committee to identify and potentially implement changes to the Regional Recreation Masterplan, which was created in 2016.

“Of course, this will be a tool for elected officials to make decisions based on what the communities want and needs are,” she explains.

“There was extensive work gone into creating the master plan, and it’s all about collaboration between the municipalities and already we’ve made great progress.”

Residents can find a link to the survey on the GPRC website until March 27th. It’s open to residents in the City and County of Grande Prairie, the MD of Greenview, the towns of Wembley, Beaverlodge, and Sexsmith, and the Village of Hythe.