The Grande Prairie Volunteer Services Bureau is looking for applicants for their Wired 2 Hire program set to kick off on March 12th.

In addition to the “Core 5” certifications, including First Aid (Standard C with CPR & AED), Food Safety, Rent Smart and customer service, the spring 2020 session will also focus on skills needed to interact and succeed in both volunteer positions and paid work.

“We want and need them to learn skills that will result in lifelong learning, sustainable livelihoods, good health, and active citizenship,” says Executive Director Carol-Anne Pasemko.

“When we build capacity in our young people when they can form resolutions rather than resentments, our communities gain both resiliency and strength and we all benefit.”

Some of the topics of discussion over the six-week program will include knowing yourself and understanding others, group dynamics, and working as part of a team.

The Wired 2 Hire program will run weekly sessions from March 12th to April 25. You can find more information and application forms on the Grande Prairie Volunteer Services Bureau website.