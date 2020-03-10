It’s a literary whodunnit a century in the making. The Grande Prairie Public Library is set to take locals back to the Roaring Twenties with a brand new murder mystery and escape room event.

Those who dare enter will step back into the Prohibition-era to help GPPL staff solve a murder mystery in the library’s secret speakeasy. Emerging Technologies Librarian Charlotte Anderson says they’ve been kicking around the idea for a new kind of community event, and the consensus was there is no time like the present to dig into the past.

“We were looking at a Roaring Twenties party and realized that 2020 was coming up and we were coming back into the 20s and it would be fun to do some kind of event around that,” she says.

“We have the facility and the energy and enthusiasm to be trying to do things like murder mysteries and other events.”

Anderson says they’ve had a lot of success with the escape rooms they’ve been running regularly, so the decision was made to keep the idea as part of the overall event. The murder mystery is set for March 20th from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Grande Prairie Public Library. For more information, or to reserve a free spot in the show, you can visit the Eventbrite page.