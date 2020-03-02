Two people have been charged after leading police on a lengthy car chase through the outskirts of the city.

Police say it began early morning on February 28, when officers patrolling near the Clairmont industrial area spotted what they believed to be a suspicious car. When they tried to stop the car, the suspects allegedly tried to escape, including ramming the police vehicle, and were eventually able to flee.

Authorities say during the 11-minute-chase, the suspects sprayed bear spray in the general direction of police to try and end the chase, however, the ride came to an end at Range Road 62 and Township Road 730 where the suspect vehicle became stuck in deep snow after attempting to cross a field.

The passenger was arrested at the scene without incident. The driver was arrested after a brief chase on foot.

30-year-old Spencer Wilson and 19-year-old Andrew Moores are both facing charges of possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.