Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Grande Prairie- Beaverlodge – Valleyview region. Environment Canada says a total of 15 to 20 centimetres of snow is expected by Saturday night.

“Heavy snow is forecast to develop late this afternoon near the border between Alberta and British Columbia and will spread northeastwards throughout central Alberta Friday night. Snow will continue into Saturday before ending Saturday night.”

Drivers are warned visibility could be suddenly reduced by heavy snow. If that’s the case, they’re reminded to turn on their lights and keep a safe following distance.