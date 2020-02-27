Grande Prairie born country music superstar Tenille Townes has made a little bit of history.

Townes’ 2018 smash hit “Somebody’s Daughter” has been certified platinum in Canada, with the 2019 jam “Jersey on the Wall (I”m Just Asking)” being certified gold as well. With the achievement, she becomes the first female artist in the history of Mediabase Canada to have two #1 singles.

The country star, recently off a performance of the Canadian national anthem at the NHL All-Star Game in St. Louis, has also been nominated for a couple of Juno Awards, both for Breakthrough Artist of the Year as well as for Songwriter of the Year for “I Kept the Roses”, “Jersey on the Wall” and “White Horse”.

Mediabase Canada is a music industry service that monitors radio station airplay in 180 US and Canadian markets, and then publishes music charts and data based on the most played songs.