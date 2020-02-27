The Grande Prairie JDA Kings are out of the NWJHL playoff picture after losing the deciding Game 5 against the Fairview Flyers 9-5 on Wednesday.

Despite outshooting their opponents 46-30, Fairview had seven different goal scorers, including a hat-trick from Foward Dawson Blanchette, which proved to be the difference.

The Flyers will now take on the Fort St. John Huskies in one semi-final match-up, with the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks and North Peace Navigators doing battle in the second semi-final round.

NPHL

The Grande Prairie Athletics are heading to the North Peace Hockey League Final after dispatching the Manning Comets in five games earlier this week.

The A’s will do battle with the Dawson Creek Canucks in the championship series starting on Tuesday in Dawson Creek.