The water is back on for those in Beaverlodge affected by a water main break, but residents still need to take precautions. The Town of Beaverlodge says water for those who lost service should still be boiled before being used in cooking while its quality is being tested.

Crews have been working to repair water service in the area of Beaverlodge High School for the past several days, and the school was closed on the 24th and 25th. It will reopen on the 26th under a boil water advisory and drinking water will be delivered to the school.

The town’s office, however, will be closed on the 26th due to flooding issues.