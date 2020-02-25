Some of the province’s best young curlers will be in Sexsmith this week. They’ll be competing in the Curling Alberta U-18 Optimist Curling Championships.

The event will run at the Sexsmith Curling Club from February 26th to March 1st. Eight junior men’s and eight junior women’s teams from across Alberta will be battling for the honour of wearing Alberta’s blue and yellow jerseys in the Canadian playoffs.

Draws start at 9 a.m. Wednesday.