Grande Prairie athletes get ready in the airport to head to the 2020 Special Olympics Canada Winter Games (Special Olympics Grande Prairie)

Grande Prairie-based athletes will pull on the Team Alberta jersey as part of the 2020 Special Olympics Canada Winter Games in Ontario this week.

Tricia Cramer, Steve Grandjambe, and Desiree Rehm will take part in the 5-pin bowling event, while Darryl Loutitt, Brendon Mercier, and Darren Pedersen will be part of the floor hockey team. Nikki King, meanwhile, will be representing the Peace Country in showshoeing.

Two coaches will be joining them, including 5-pin bowling Head Coach Cathy Withers and coach James Scott, who will be Chef de Mission for speed skating.

In all, 97 athletes will be representing Alberta as part of the games in Thunder Bay. The 2020 Special Olympics Canada Winter Games are set to run from February 25th to 29th.