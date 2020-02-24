Few details have been released but police in Grande Prairie are hoping the public can help with their investigation into a suspicious incident. It happened in the area of Royal Oaks in the late evening of February 23rd and the early morning of the 24th.

The RCMP is asking people who live in the area to check their video surveillance for anything that looks suspicious. Anyone who might be able to help is asked to contact the detachment or Crime Stopper to remain anonymous.