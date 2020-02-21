Grande Prairie Athletics Goalkeeper Kiefer Smiley has become the first player in team history to be named the Most Valuable Player in the North Peace Hockey League.

Smiley won 8 games during the regular season with a staggering 2.68 goals-against average, nearly 0.80 points better than the next best goaltender in the league, Dawson Creek’s Payton Lee. Smiley was one of four goaltenders in the mix for the MVP award, also beating out the league’s top scorer Brett Norman.

Smiley was also named the League’s Best Goaltender, becoming the second player in Athletics history to do so, and the first since 2009-2010, when the honour was given to David Larson.

Grimshaw’s Alan Mazur was honoured as the NPHL’s Best Defenceman, Grimshaw forward Christian Kenny was named the rookie of the year, and Dawson Creek Canuck bench boss Faron Duthie was named Coach of the Year.