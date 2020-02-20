Three of the bison that escaped from a locked trailer near Hythe on Tuesday night are believed to be roaming the plains near Vahalla.

Beaverlodge RCMP says a dozen of the other escaped animals have been accounted for. Mounties are still asking drivers in the surrounding areas of Hythe and Valhalla to be aware of the possibility that the bison may be found on roadways.

Police are asking anyone who comes across the bison to contact them at the Beaverlodge RCMP at 780-354-2955, as they will coordinate with the owner of the livestock.

Members of the public are cautioned not to approach these animals, and as of Thursday afternoon, no traffic-related incidents involving the bison have been reported.