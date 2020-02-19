A Beaverlodge woman has received a sudden windfall. Leslie Vant Erve won $1 million when she bought a Super Pack of lottery tickets at the Beaverlodge IGA on January 7th.

The Western Canada Lottery Corporation says Vant Erve matched all seven numbers on one of the $14 million draws that day. Her winning numbers were 14, 18, 19, 20, 26, 34, and 46.

“I was calm and a little shocked,” she says.

She’ll now be paying off her mortgage, and plans to take a holiday and save for her children’s education.

“I’ll be able to put the kids through college worry-free.”

The Super Pack cost her $24.