Police say they received the weapons-related call around 12:30 a.m on February 12th, where a 26-year-old male was transported to hospital by EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say the investigation led them to believe the incident was attempted murder and a targeted attack. 30-year-old Bobby Fawn Auger of Peace River and 26-year-old Venessia Katelynn Cardinal Marten Lake are both charged with attempted murder with a firearm, assault, and break and enter, among other things.

Police say the current whereabouts of both Auger and Cardinal are unknown and have obtained warrants for both of their arrests.

The public is cautioned not to approach Auger or Cardinal as they are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about the two suspects is urged to call the High Prairie RCMP at 780-523-3370, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.