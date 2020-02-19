RCMP are asking motorists the Hythe area to keep an eye out for a number of bison that may be found on or near roadways. The bison were last seen in the areas of Highway 43 north of Hythe, as well as Township Road 744 and Range Road 101.

Beaverlodge RCMP say they received a complaint about the animals on the loose around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities say the owner of the livestock had been parked at the Husky in Hythe when the side door of the trailer was worked loose by the animals. All 15 bison bolted from the trailer and dispersed into the surrounding area.

Beaverlodge RCMP is asking anyone who comes across the bison to contact the detachment at 780-354-2955, and they will coordinate with the owner of the animals.