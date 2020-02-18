The Grande Prairie JDA Kings do battle against the Fairview Flyers in the first game of the 2020 NWJWL playoffs on Tuesday.

The Kings, who finished off the regular season with 14 wins, will kick off the series in Fairview, where they played their penultimate game of the regular season, losing 5-4 in overtime to the Flyers.

The other series sees the Sexsmith Vipers take on the Dawson Creek Jr. Canucks, with Game one set to take place in Sexsmith on Wednesday.

The top two teams in the league, the North Peace Navigators and Fort. St John Huskies both have a bye into the second round of the playoffs.